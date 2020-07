Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

In the HEART OF BISHOP ARTS! Walking distance to the hottest restaurants and shops. Totally remodeled, featuring high ceilings throughout, including newly installed shower in 2nd bath, new SS dishwasher, new disposal, fresh paint throughout, new fixtures. New engineered hardwood flooring throughout, NO CARPET!! Also a detached workshop. There is a $40.00 app fee per person over age 18. Agent to verify square footage.