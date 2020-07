Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home in Mockingbird Elementary in MStreet and Lakewood neighborhood. 2 Large bedrooms, one office or nursery with 3 full bathrooms. Hardwoods throughout, fenced yard, gated entry in rear for 2 car garage with extra room for play area or storage or studio. Minutes from Greenville Ave, SMU, close to Downtown and Uptown.