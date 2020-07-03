All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM

6051 Ross Avenue

6051 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6051 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Corner Unit with an Amazing Location on Skillman and close to Lower Greenville. Townhome with open living and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a radiant top stove, granite kitchen countertops, and wood flooring. Each bedroom has a bathroom attached with a spacious walk in closets. The Master bath opens into the bedroom with double doors and has a double sink countertop. Many eateries, shopping, and schools within walking distance. Virtual Video Tours Only! Available for move in July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 Ross Avenue have any available units?
6051 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 6051 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6051 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6051 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6051 Ross Avenue offer parking?
No, 6051 Ross Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6051 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 6051 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6051 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6051 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6051 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

