6051 Ross Avenue

Amenities
Corner Unit with an Amazing Location on Skillman and close to Lower Greenville. Townhome with open living and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a radiant top stove, granite kitchen countertops, and wood flooring. Each bedroom has a bathroom attached with a spacious walk in closets. The Master bath opens into the bedroom with double doors and has a double sink countertop. Many eateries, shopping, and schools within walking distance. Virtual Video Tours Only! Available for move in July 1st.