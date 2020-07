Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Nice ground floor Condo that is very clean with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. LANDLORD WILL PAY FOR HOA FEES AND WATER BILL. Very well maintained with laminate wood floors great size rooms with a balcony off the living room that looks over a stream and a forest. Great location as well, very close to highway 75 and Park exit. Close proximity to downtown Dallas. Will Not Last Long!!