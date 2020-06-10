All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:36 PM

6047 Martel Avenue

6047 Martel Avenue
Location

6047 Martel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific 2,1 cottage in Mockingbird Elem. The home has gleaming hardwood floors and is in excellent condition. Large floor to ceiling windows in master and living room. A very large covered patio in the rear makes a terrific outdoor entertaining space overlooking a great backyard. Attached front entry garage. All rooms are large making the home feel larger than it is. The kitchen has freshly painted cabinets and recent appliances. A storage building in the rear provides extra storage space. Enjoy the best of Lower Greenville's amenities just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 Martel Avenue have any available units?
6047 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6047 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 6047 Martel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6047 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6047 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6047 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6047 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 6047 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6047 Martel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6047 Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6047 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6047 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6047 Martel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

