6047 Martel Avenue

Amenities
Terrific 2,1 cottage in Mockingbird Elem. The home has gleaming hardwood floors and is in excellent condition. Large floor to ceiling windows in master and living room. A very large covered patio in the rear makes a terrific outdoor entertaining space overlooking a great backyard. Attached front entry garage. All rooms are large making the home feel larger than it is. The kitchen has freshly painted cabinets and recent appliances. A storage building in the rear provides extra storage space. Enjoy the best of Lower Greenville's amenities just minutes away.