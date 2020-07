Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Live in the heart of it all! Incredible first floor unit with small enclosed patio, perfect for pets or hanging out! Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and has been meticulously maintained. Location is prime, with easy access to 75, and just minutes from downtown, Park Cities, and Lower Greenville. HOA includes ALL utilities besides cable and internet! Unit comes with 2 assigned and covered parking spots. Don't miss out on this awesome opportunity!