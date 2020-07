Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and very large downstairs corner unit in a great location with easy access to major roads. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open living area, and an extra living space that could be used as an office, den, or formal dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer, dryer, fridge, electricity and water INCLUDED IN RENT.

** Pets need to be approved by HOA, only one pet per unit, must be less than 40lbs **