Dallas, TX
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

6033 E Northwest Hwy

6033 East Northwest Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6033 East Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Central Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $830

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 728

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 E Northwest Hwy have any available units?
6033 E Northwest Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 E Northwest Hwy have?
Some of 6033 E Northwest Hwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 E Northwest Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
6033 E Northwest Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 E Northwest Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6033 E Northwest Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 6033 E Northwest Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 6033 E Northwest Hwy offers parking.
Does 6033 E Northwest Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 E Northwest Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 E Northwest Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 6033 E Northwest Hwy has a pool.
Does 6033 E Northwest Hwy have accessible units?
No, 6033 E Northwest Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 E Northwest Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 E Northwest Hwy has units with dishwashers.

