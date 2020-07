Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling, tastefully updated duplex, close to Lakewood, Lower Greenville, M-Streets areas, with expansive master suite. Fenced yard with pet-friendly turf. App fee of $40 per tenant 18 and over. Non-refundable pet fee of $500 per pet. Tenant agent to verify all information in this listing. *Photos are of 6024 Richmond (unit on the right), but 6026 is the same floor plan, just flipped*