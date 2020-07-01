All apartments in Dallas
6024 Longley Court
6024 Longley Court

6024 Longley Court · No Longer Available
6024 Longley Court, Dallas, TX 75252

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A well kept updated house in N Dallas (Preston and 190) and in W. Plano ISD. House features wood floor, gas fire place, open kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens, built in microwave, new dishwasher and stainless refrigerator (included). One master suite with a large balcony and another bedroom with an en-suite bathroom on the 2nd floor. Multi-functional room downstairs could be used as a study or a bedroom. Cute back yard that's just enough for your pet or your green thumb but not large enough to hurt your back (to take care of it)!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 6024 Longley Court have any available units?
6024 Longley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 Longley Court have?
Some of 6024 Longley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Longley Court currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Longley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Longley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6024 Longley Court is pet friendly.
Does 6024 Longley Court offer parking?
No, 6024 Longley Court does not offer parking.
Does 6024 Longley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Longley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Longley Court have a pool?
No, 6024 Longley Court does not have a pool.
Does 6024 Longley Court have accessible units?
No, 6024 Longley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Longley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Longley Court has units with dishwashers.

