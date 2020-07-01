6024 Longley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A well kept updated house in N Dallas (Preston and 190) and in W. Plano ISD. House features wood floor, gas fire place, open kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens, built in microwave, new dishwasher and stainless refrigerator (included). One master suite with a large balcony and another bedroom with an en-suite bathroom on the 2nd floor. Multi-functional room downstairs could be used as a study or a bedroom. Cute back yard that's just enough for your pet or your green thumb but not large enough to hurt your back (to take care of it)!