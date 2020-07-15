6018 East University Boulevard 101

Amenities
Welcome to your fully furnished home in the Greenville / SMU area! Cook a big meal in the fully-stocked kitchen, watch a movie on the Roku, or head out to one of the many nearby restaurants / bars on Greenville Ave for the evening.
The flat is quiet, relaxing, and comes with everything you need. The master bedroom has a king-size memory foam bed, a separate vanity area, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom. The second bedroom also has a king-size memory foam bed, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom. The third bedroom is ideal for kids with two memory foam twin beds and a large closet.
ALL utilities are included (including wifi internet)! There is a lovely pool in the complex as well as a beautiful courtyard / garden with walking paths and charcoal grills. You also have access to a coin-operated laundry room with new, modern washing machines.
Pets are approved on a case by case basis and an extra pet deposit and/or pet rent might be charged.
