6018 East University Boulevard 101

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

Unit 101 Available 02/01/21 Spacious Fully Furnished Flat Near University Park - Property Id: 310666



Welcome to your fully furnished home in the Greenville / SMU area! Cook a big meal in the fully-stocked kitchen, watch a movie on the Roku, or head out to one of the many nearby restaurants / bars on Greenville Ave for the evening.



The flat is quiet, relaxing, and comes with everything you need. The master bedroom has a king-size memory foam bed, a separate vanity area, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom. The second bedroom also has a king-size memory foam bed, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom. The third bedroom is ideal for kids with two memory foam twin beds and a large closet.



ALL utilities are included (including wifi internet)! There is a lovely pool in the complex as well as a beautiful courtyard / garden with walking paths and charcoal grills. You also have access to a coin-operated laundry room with new, modern washing machines.



Pets are approved on a case by case basis and an extra pet deposit and/or pet rent might be charged.

