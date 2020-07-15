All apartments in Dallas
6018 East University Boulevard 101

6018 East University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6018 East University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit 101 Available 02/01/21 Spacious Fully Furnished Flat Near University Park - Property Id: 310666

Welcome to your fully furnished home in the Greenville / SMU area! Cook a big meal in the fully-stocked kitchen, watch a movie on the Roku, or head out to one of the many nearby restaurants / bars on Greenville Ave for the evening.

The flat is quiet, relaxing, and comes with everything you need. The master bedroom has a king-size memory foam bed, a separate vanity area, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom. The second bedroom also has a king-size memory foam bed, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom. The third bedroom is ideal for kids with two memory foam twin beds and a large closet.

ALL utilities are included (including wifi internet)! There is a lovely pool in the complex as well as a beautiful courtyard / garden with walking paths and charcoal grills. You also have access to a coin-operated laundry room with new, modern washing machines.

Pets are approved on a case by case basis and an extra pet deposit and/or pet rent might be charged.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310666
Property Id 310666

(RLNE5896241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 East University Boulevard 101 have any available units?
6018 East University Boulevard 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 East University Boulevard 101 have?
Some of 6018 East University Boulevard 101's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 East University Boulevard 101 currently offering any rent specials?
6018 East University Boulevard 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 East University Boulevard 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 East University Boulevard 101 is pet friendly.
Does 6018 East University Boulevard 101 offer parking?
No, 6018 East University Boulevard 101 does not offer parking.
Does 6018 East University Boulevard 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 East University Boulevard 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 East University Boulevard 101 have a pool?
Yes, 6018 East University Boulevard 101 has a pool.
Does 6018 East University Boulevard 101 have accessible units?
No, 6018 East University Boulevard 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 East University Boulevard 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 East University Boulevard 101 has units with dishwashers.
