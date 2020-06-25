5934 Lakehurst Avenue

Amenities

Large, over half acre lot with gorgeous tree lined backyard in true Preston Hollow. Existing home has been partially remodeled. Kitchen and master bath have been remodeled. Kitchen has quartz countertops and master bath has marble and tile. Open concept kitchen. Wood burning fireplace perfect for the holidays. Property is also for sale as a lot. Bonus room off kitchen as office, playroom or can be a bedroom with separate entry. Owner selling property as a lot. Property sold as is. Value in the land.