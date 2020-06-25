All apartments in Dallas
5934 Lakehurst Avenue

5934 Lakehurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5934 Lakehurst Avenue, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large, over half acre lot with gorgeous tree lined backyard in true Preston Hollow. Existing home has been partially remodeled. Kitchen and master bath have been remodeled. Kitchen has quartz countertops and master bath has marble and tile. Open concept kitchen. Wood burning fireplace perfect for the holidays. Property is also for sale as a lot. Bonus room off kitchen as office, playroom or can be a bedroom with separate entry. Owner selling property as a lot. Property sold as is. Value in the land.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Lakehurst Avenue have any available units?
5934 Lakehurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 Lakehurst Avenue have?
Some of 5934 Lakehurst Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 Lakehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Lakehurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Lakehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5934 Lakehurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5934 Lakehurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5934 Lakehurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 5934 Lakehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Lakehurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Lakehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 5934 Lakehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Lakehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5934 Lakehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Lakehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 Lakehurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.

