Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:08 PM

5930 Llano Ave

5930 Llano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Llano Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
5930 Llano Ave Available 03/06/20 Available Now....Charming (1 Bedroom) 1920s tudor upper duplex..walking distance to the park,resturants, & shops. - M-Street (Victorian) Tudor Duplex. This Beautifully (Updated) 1 Bedroom is the Upper Floor Unit, so you get the Large Open Balcony. Excellent Location with walking distance to a Park and the Famous Lower Greenville Ave Restaurants and Bars. Beautiful Hardwood Floors & great storage closets. Over-sized Master Bedroom with small Guest room-Study. Kitchen comes with Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove & tile counter tops. Lots of Windows for abundant Natural Light, Plus a nice sized (Fenced) Backyard. Washer-Dryer is Included. 1 Covered shared carport. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties and Apply Tab

(RLNE5267087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Llano Ave have any available units?
5930 Llano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 Llano Ave have?
Some of 5930 Llano Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Llano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Llano Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Llano Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5930 Llano Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5930 Llano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5930 Llano Ave offers parking.
Does 5930 Llano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 Llano Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Llano Ave have a pool?
No, 5930 Llano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5930 Llano Ave have accessible units?
No, 5930 Llano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Llano Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Llano Ave has units with dishwashers.

