in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

5930 Llano Ave Available 03/06/20 Available Now....Charming (1 Bedroom) 1920s tudor upper duplex..walking distance to the park,resturants, & shops. - M-Street (Victorian) Tudor Duplex. This Beautifully (Updated) 1 Bedroom is the Upper Floor Unit, so you get the Large Open Balcony. Excellent Location with walking distance to a Park and the Famous Lower Greenville Ave Restaurants and Bars. Beautiful Hardwood Floors & great storage closets. Over-sized Master Bedroom with small Guest room-Study. Kitchen comes with Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove & tile counter tops. Lots of Windows for abundant Natural Light, Plus a nice sized (Fenced) Backyard. Washer-Dryer is Included. 1 Covered shared carport. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties and Apply Tab



(RLNE5267087)