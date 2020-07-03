All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

5930 Bryan Parkway

5930 Bryan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Bryan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75206
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
You found the charm in Mungar Place! Three bedroom upstairs apartment boasts a large balcony patio to enjoy a relaxing sunset or entertain guests. Original hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Updated kitchen with granite counter top space galore and deep basin sink! New stainless steel dishwasher installed. Refrigerator and washer & dryer come with unit. Beautiful courtyard area can be used for grilling or hanging out with company. Well maintained unit for someone who wants to live near the heart of the action in Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Bryan Parkway have any available units?
5930 Bryan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 Bryan Parkway have?
Some of 5930 Bryan Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Bryan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Bryan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Bryan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5930 Bryan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5930 Bryan Parkway offer parking?
No, 5930 Bryan Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5930 Bryan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 Bryan Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Bryan Parkway have a pool?
No, 5930 Bryan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5930 Bryan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5930 Bryan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Bryan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Bryan Parkway has units with dishwashers.

