5930 Bryan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75206 Old East Dallas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You found the charm in Mungar Place! Three bedroom upstairs apartment boasts a large balcony patio to enjoy a relaxing sunset or entertain guests. Original hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Updated kitchen with granite counter top space galore and deep basin sink! New stainless steel dishwasher installed. Refrigerator and washer & dryer come with unit. Beautiful courtyard area can be used for grilling or hanging out with company. Well maintained unit for someone who wants to live near the heart of the action in Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
