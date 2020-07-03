5930 Bryan Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

You found the charm in Mungar Place! Three bedroom upstairs apartment boasts a large balcony patio to enjoy a relaxing sunset or entertain guests. Original hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Updated kitchen with granite counter top space galore and deep basin sink! New stainless steel dishwasher installed. Refrigerator and washer & dryer come with unit. Beautiful courtyard area can be used for grilling or hanging out with company. Well maintained unit for someone who wants to live near the heart of the action in Dallas.