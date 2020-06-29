5924 La Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Newly Updated 1-1 in Classic Victorian four-plex.

New kitchen cabinets with granite tops. Entire apt has freshly painted walls and woodwork.

Refinished hardwoods in living, dining and bedroom.

Vinyl Low E Windows will increase your comfort and reduce noise transmission from outside.

Bath has updated; vanity and tub and tile.

Reserved carport space right outside backdoor.

Three closets hold all your clothes, Plus !

Bathroom has a large floor to ceiling built-in

Kitchen floor to be replaced on Tuesday 6.16.2020