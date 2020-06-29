All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5924 La Vista Drive

5924 La Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 La Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly Updated 1-1 in Classic Victorian four-plex.
New kitchen cabinets with granite tops. Entire apt has freshly painted walls and woodwork.
Refinished hardwoods in living, dining and bedroom.
Vinyl Low E Windows will increase your comfort and reduce noise transmission from outside.
Bath has updated; vanity and tub and tile.
Reserved carport space right outside backdoor.
Three closets hold all your clothes, Plus !
Bathroom has a large floor to ceiling built-in
Kitchen floor to be replaced on Tuesday 6.16.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 La Vista Drive have any available units?
5924 La Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 La Vista Drive have?
Some of 5924 La Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 La Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5924 La Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 La Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5924 La Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5924 La Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5924 La Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5924 La Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 La Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 La Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 5924 La Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5924 La Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5924 La Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 La Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 La Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

