5924 La Vista Drive

Amenities
Newly Updated 1-1 in Classic Victorian four-plex.
New kitchen cabinets with granite tops. Entire apt has freshly painted walls and woodwork.
Refinished hardwoods in living, dining and bedroom.
Vinyl Low E Windows will increase your comfort and reduce noise transmission from outside.
Bath has updated; vanity and tub and tile.
Reserved carport space right outside backdoor.
Three closets hold all your clothes, Plus !
Bathroom has a large floor to ceiling built-in
Kitchen floor to be replaced on Tuesday 6.16.2020