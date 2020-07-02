5923 Del Roy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Updated ranch available for immediate lease. Situated on a large treed lot measuring 100 x 156 nestled between new construction and a stone's throw for all the shopping and dining that the area has to offer. This 3-bedroom 2-bath house features a classic design with an abundance of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors -- no carpet -- and plantation shutters. Bonus room perfect for reading or crafts. Master suite has large walk-in closet and efficient storage space. Updates to HVAC system and some kitchen updates as well.