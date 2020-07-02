All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5923 Del Roy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5923 Del Roy Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:24 PM

5923 Del Roy Drive

5923 Del Roy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5923 Del Roy Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Royal Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Updated ranch available for immediate lease. Situated on a large treed lot measuring 100 x 156 nestled between new construction and a stone's throw for all the shopping and dining that the area has to offer. This 3-bedroom 2-bath house features a classic design with an abundance of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors -- no carpet -- and plantation shutters. Bonus room perfect for reading or crafts. Master suite has large walk-in closet and efficient storage space. Updates to HVAC system and some kitchen updates as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 Del Roy Drive have any available units?
5923 Del Roy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5923 Del Roy Drive have?
Some of 5923 Del Roy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5923 Del Roy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Del Roy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Del Roy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5923 Del Roy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5923 Del Roy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5923 Del Roy Drive offers parking.
Does 5923 Del Roy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 Del Roy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Del Roy Drive have a pool?
No, 5923 Del Roy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5923 Del Roy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5923 Del Roy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Del Roy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5923 Del Roy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University