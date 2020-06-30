5917 East University Boulevard

Amenities
2 bed 2 bath condo for rent!
$2000/mo or with a roommate $1000ea.
It’s fully renovated with all new stainless steel appliances replaced in 2019/2020
Hardwood floors throughout
2 living spaces
2 covered parking spaces
Fireplace + pool
Hammock + balcony
Nest Thermostat
Ring doorbell + Alarm System
Prewired TV Mounts
Less than 10 minutes to downtown & Deep Ellum where but also tons of local bars/entertainment in Lower Greenville area within 5 minutes.
All of the grocery stores are less then 5 minutes and some in walking distance like Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Tom Thumb, Target, Central Market etc.
Close to trails and parks + shopping like Northpark mall & Mockingbird station and also white rock lake!! LA Fitness & Planet Fitness are also close by as well as Lifetime & Equinox less than 10 minutes away.
Very pet friendly community!