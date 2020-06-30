All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:05 AM

5917 East University Boulevard

5917 East University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5917 East University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
gym
parking
pool
2 bed 2 bath condo for rent!

$2000/mo or with a roommate $1000ea.

It’s fully renovated with all new stainless steel appliances replaced in 2019/2020

Hardwood floors throughout
2 living spaces
2 covered parking spaces
Fireplace + pool
Hammock + balcony
Nest Thermostat
Ring doorbell + Alarm System
Prewired TV Mounts

Less than 10 minutes to downtown & Deep Ellum where but also tons of local bars/entertainment in Lower Greenville area within 5 minutes.

All of the grocery stores are less then 5 minutes and some in walking distance like Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Tom Thumb, Target, Central Market etc.

Close to trails and parks + shopping like Northpark mall & Mockingbird station and also white rock lake!! LA Fitness & Planet Fitness are also close by as well as Lifetime & Equinox less than 10 minutes away.

Very pet friendly community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 East University Boulevard have any available units?
5917 East University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 East University Boulevard have?
Some of 5917 East University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 East University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5917 East University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 East University Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5917 East University Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5917 East University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5917 East University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5917 East University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5917 East University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 East University Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5917 East University Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5917 East University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5917 East University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 East University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 East University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

