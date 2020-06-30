5917 East University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport gym parking pool

2 bed 2 bath condo for rent!



$2000/mo or with a roommate $1000ea.



It’s fully renovated with all new stainless steel appliances replaced in 2019/2020



Hardwood floors throughout

2 living spaces

2 covered parking spaces

Fireplace + pool

Hammock + balcony

Nest Thermostat

Ring doorbell + Alarm System

Prewired TV Mounts



Less than 10 minutes to downtown & Deep Ellum where but also tons of local bars/entertainment in Lower Greenville area within 5 minutes.



All of the grocery stores are less then 5 minutes and some in walking distance like Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Tom Thumb, Target, Central Market etc.



Close to trails and parks + shopping like Northpark mall & Mockingbird station and also white rock lake!! LA Fitness & Planet Fitness are also close by as well as Lifetime & Equinox less than 10 minutes away.



Very pet friendly community!