Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:39 AM

5912 Sandhurst Lane #237

5912 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Resort Living at it's Finest! - This gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Tuscany features soaring ceilings, natural light throughout, open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gated community, pool, and outdoor BBQ space. Conveniently located minutes from SMU, Central Market, Mockingbird Station, and close and easy access to 75. Located in walking distance to great restaurants and shopping. Includes 2 assigned carport spaces.

For immediate assistance, call or text JP Findley at 214.418.0455.

Online application at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 per person over the age of 18. Two most recent paystubs and Photo ID required at time of online application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3893340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 have any available units?
5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 have?
Some of 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 offers parking.
Does 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 has a pool.
Does 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 have accessible units?
No, 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Sandhurst Lane #237 does not have units with dishwashers.

