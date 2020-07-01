5912 Sandhurst Lane #237

Amenities

Resort Living at it's Finest! - This gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Tuscany features soaring ceilings, natural light throughout, open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gated community, pool, and outdoor BBQ space. Conveniently located minutes from SMU, Central Market, Mockingbird Station, and close and easy access to 75. Located in walking distance to great restaurants and shopping. Includes 2 assigned carport spaces.



For immediate assistance, call or text JP Findley at 214.418.0455.



Online application at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 per person over the age of 18. Two most recent paystubs and Photo ID required at time of online application.



No Pets Allowed



