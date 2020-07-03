5907 E University Blvd

Amenities

You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



Spacious Walk-in-Closets



Granite Countertops



Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliance Package



Custom Lighting



Energy Efficient Windows with Plantation Blinds



Fresh Air System



Carport and Detached Garages Available



Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans



Cable and Internet Ready



Heating



Alarm System



In-Home Washer and Dryer Connections



Balcony, deck or patio



Electronic Thermostat



Community Amenities



Valet Trash Service



Clubhouse with Designer Serving Kitchen and Lounge



Fully Equipped Wellness & Fitness Center



Community Conference Room



Internet Café



Resort Style Pool



Outdoor Grilling Areas



Controlled Access



Covered carport parking



Pet Friendly



LEED Certified



Storage Available



Media Room



Landscaped Courtyards



Recycling



Professional On-site Management and Maintenance



Convenient Access to Abundant Shopping, Neighborhood Amenities and Schools



