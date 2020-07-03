5907 E University Blvd

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Walk-in-Closets
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliance Package
Custom Lighting
Energy Efficient Windows with Plantation Blinds
Fresh Air System
Carport and Detached Garages Available
Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans
Cable and Internet Ready
Heating
Alarm System
In-Home Washer and Dryer Connections
Balcony, deck or patio
Electronic Thermostat
Community Amenities
Valet Trash Service
Clubhouse with Designer Serving Kitchen and Lounge
Fully Equipped Wellness & Fitness Center
Community Conference Room
Internet Café
Resort Style Pool
Outdoor Grilling Areas
Controlled Access
Covered carport parking
Pet Friendly
LEED Certified
Storage Available
Media Room
Landscaped Courtyards
Recycling
Professional On-site Management and Maintenance
Convenient Access to Abundant Shopping, Neighborhood Amenities and Schools
