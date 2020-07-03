All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

5907 E University Blvd

5907 East University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5907 East University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious Walk-in-Closets

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliance Package

Custom Lighting

Energy Efficient Windows with Plantation Blinds

Fresh Air System

Carport and Detached Garages Available

Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans

Cable and Internet Ready

Heating

Alarm System

In-Home Washer and Dryer Connections

Balcony, deck or patio

Electronic Thermostat

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Valet Trash Service

Clubhouse with Designer Serving Kitchen and Lounge

Fully Equipped Wellness & Fitness Center

Community Conference Room

Internet Café

Resort Style Pool

Outdoor Grilling Areas

Controlled Access

Covered carport parking

Pet Friendly

LEED Certified

Storage Available

Media Room

Landscaped Courtyards

Recycling

Professional On-site Management and Maintenance

Convenient Access to Abundant Shopping, Neighborhood Amenities and Schools

_________________________________

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 E University Blvd have any available units?
5907 E University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 E University Blvd have?
Some of 5907 E University Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 E University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5907 E University Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 E University Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5907 E University Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5907 E University Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5907 E University Blvd offers parking.
Does 5907 E University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 E University Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 E University Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5907 E University Blvd has a pool.
Does 5907 E University Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 5907 E University Blvd has accessible units.
Does 5907 E University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 E University Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

