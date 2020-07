Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Super cute studio apartment with a separate dining area! Building full of personality with stylistic retro features throughout. Shared Free Washer, Dryer in the common hall area. Right in Lower Greenville with a superb walk score! Great way to live affordably in a desirable neighborhood! Note: Photos are of a different unit with exact same layout. Some finishes may differ.