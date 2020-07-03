5825 Sandhurst Lane

Amenities

Spacious and updated two bedroom-two bath condo in the heart of East Dallas. This second floor condo boasts an open floorplan, newly installed carpet throughout. The kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, contemporary subway style backsplash and lots of storage. Large Master offers walk in closet & vanity. The guest bedroom also features two walk in closets and updated tile bathroom. Sandhurst Plaza is a quite and well maintained community, which is conveniently located near SMU, Central Market, and DART station. The lease includes two reserved covered carport spaces directly behind the building.