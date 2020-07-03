All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5825 Sandhurst Lane

5825 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Spacious and updated two bedroom-two bath condo in the heart of East Dallas. This second floor condo boasts an open floorplan, newly installed carpet throughout. The kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, contemporary subway style backsplash and lots of storage. Large Master offers walk in closet & vanity. The guest bedroom also features two walk in closets and updated tile bathroom. Sandhurst Plaza is a quite and well maintained community, which is conveniently located near SMU, Central Market, and DART station. The lease includes two reserved covered carport spaces directly behind the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
5825 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 5825 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Sandhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5825 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5825 Sandhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5825 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Sandhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5825 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 5825 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5825 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 Sandhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

