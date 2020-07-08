Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5822 Reiger Ave 05.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5822 Reiger Ave 05
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:41 AM
1 of 22
5822 Reiger Ave 05
5822 Reiger Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5822 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 05 Available 07/15/20 Large 1 bed 1 bath in Lakewood with shared yard - Property Id: 272514
For rent. Large one bed one bath with shared yard.
Available MID JULY
Call or Text Drew for more info (214) 785-6850
Small 7 unit property next door to Juliette Fowler and Randall Park. Lots of character.
Utilities are flat rate of $154.
Large dogs are okay.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272514
Property Id 272514
(RLNE5746181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5822 Reiger Ave 05 have any available units?
5822 Reiger Ave 05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5822 Reiger Ave 05 have?
Some of 5822 Reiger Ave 05's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5822 Reiger Ave 05 currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Reiger Ave 05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Reiger Ave 05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5822 Reiger Ave 05 is pet friendly.
Does 5822 Reiger Ave 05 offer parking?
No, 5822 Reiger Ave 05 does not offer parking.
Does 5822 Reiger Ave 05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5822 Reiger Ave 05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Reiger Ave 05 have a pool?
No, 5822 Reiger Ave 05 does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Reiger Ave 05 have accessible units?
No, 5822 Reiger Ave 05 does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Reiger Ave 05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 Reiger Ave 05 has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
