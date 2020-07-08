5822 Reiger Ave 05

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed fireplace microwave

Unit 05 Available 07/15/20 Large 1 bed 1 bath in Lakewood with shared yard - Property Id: 272514



For rent. Large one bed one bath with shared yard.



Available MID JULY



Call or Text Drew for more info (214) 785-6850



Small 7 unit property next door to Juliette Fowler and Randall Park. Lots of character.



Utilities are flat rate of $154.



Large dogs are okay.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272514

