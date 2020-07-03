Beautiful custom home on large oversized lot with tons of trees and lush landscaping. Recent paint and carpet!! Entrance with hand scrapped wood floors leads into living area with french doors can be used as study. Large living area with large formal dining room. Kitchen is open to breakfast room with a wet bar and overlooking lush back yard pool-spa area. Master bedroom is over sized with master bathroom and huge walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms with two additional bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5820 Fallsview Lane have any available units?
5820 Fallsview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 5820 Fallsview Lane have?
Some of 5820 Fallsview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Fallsview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Fallsview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.