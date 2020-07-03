All apartments in Dallas
5820 Fallsview Lane
5820 Fallsview Lane

5820 Fallsview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Fallsview Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful custom home on large oversized lot with tons of trees and lush landscaping. Recent paint and carpet!! Entrance with hand scrapped wood floors leads into living area with french doors can be used as study. Large living area with large formal dining room. Kitchen is open to breakfast room with a wet bar and overlooking lush back yard pool-spa area. Master bedroom is over sized with master bathroom and huge walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms with two additional bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Fallsview Lane have any available units?
5820 Fallsview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Fallsview Lane have?
Some of 5820 Fallsview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Fallsview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Fallsview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Fallsview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5820 Fallsview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5820 Fallsview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Fallsview Lane offers parking.
Does 5820 Fallsview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Fallsview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Fallsview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5820 Fallsview Lane has a pool.
Does 5820 Fallsview Lane have accessible units?
No, 5820 Fallsview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Fallsview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Fallsview Lane has units with dishwashers.

