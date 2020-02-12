5812 Lewis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just a stone's throw away from Lower Greenville Ave, this spacious home is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Dallas. Entertain your friends in your backyard and then stroll over to the numerous bars, restaurants and shops Greenville Ave. has to offer. Downstairs boasts an open concept with an abundance of light accompanied by a large living area and updated kitchen. Head upstairs where you'll find the master bedroom featuring an oversized walk-in closet, dual sinks and an en suite study or sitting area. Completely separate from the master, you will find a spacious second bedroom with full bath attached. Upstairs features an additional living area as well as a convenient laundry room.