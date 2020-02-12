All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:16 AM

5812 Lewis Street

5812 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Lewis Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Just a stone's throw away from Lower Greenville Ave, this spacious home is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Dallas. Entertain your friends in your backyard and then stroll over to the numerous bars, restaurants and shops Greenville Ave. has to offer. Downstairs boasts an open concept with an abundance of light accompanied by a large living area and updated kitchen. Head upstairs where you'll find the master bedroom featuring an oversized walk-in closet, dual sinks and an en suite study or sitting area. Completely separate from the master, you will find a spacious second bedroom with full bath attached. Upstairs features an additional living area as well as a convenient laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Lewis Street have any available units?
5812 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 Lewis Street have?
Some of 5812 Lewis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 5812 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5812 Lewis Street offer parking?
No, 5812 Lewis Street does not offer parking.
Does 5812 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 5812 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 5812 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 Lewis Street has units with dishwashers.

