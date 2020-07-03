5807 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Lower Greenville area. Kitchen features SS built in appliances, tile back splash and white cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs along with a full bath. Master bedroom and loft space that can be used as an office or reading area upstairs. Back yard has a built on deck with fans to enjoy the outdoors all year long. The detached garage has an electric car charge station. This rental COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER,REFRIGERATOR AND YARD CARE! Don't miss this opportunity!