Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:02 PM

5807 Ellsworth Avenue

5807 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Lower Greenville area. Kitchen features SS built in appliances, tile back splash and white cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs along with a full bath. Master bedroom and loft space that can be used as an office or reading area upstairs. Back yard has a built on deck with fans to enjoy the outdoors all year long. The detached garage has an electric car charge station. This rental COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER,REFRIGERATOR AND YARD CARE! Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

