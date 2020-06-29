5757 E University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Sought after END unit near SMU. Updated 2 BR condo with granite in kitchen and baths along with neutral paint. Wood look tile in main living area and dining makes for easy cleaning. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Spacious walk-in closets in each bedroom. Condo comes with full size washer and dryer along with a full size refrigerator equipped with waterline. This home is light and bright. The community pool is adjacent to the building for convenience. 1 covered assigned parking spot and lots of open parking spaces available for you and your guests by the pool. Don't let this one slip away. Pets are Case by Case. No Vouchers. Pet deposit can be refundable.