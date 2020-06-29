All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020

5757 E University Boulevard

5757 East University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5757 East University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Sought after END unit near SMU. Updated 2 BR condo with granite in kitchen and baths along with neutral paint. Wood look tile in main living area and dining makes for easy cleaning. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Spacious walk-in closets in each bedroom. Condo comes with full size washer and dryer along with a full size refrigerator equipped with waterline. This home is light and bright. The community pool is adjacent to the building for convenience. 1 covered assigned parking spot and lots of open parking spaces available for you and your guests by the pool. Don't let this one slip away. Pets are Case by Case. No Vouchers. Pet deposit can be refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 E University Boulevard have any available units?
5757 E University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 E University Boulevard have?
Some of 5757 E University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 E University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5757 E University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 E University Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5757 E University Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5757 E University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5757 E University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5757 E University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5757 E University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 E University Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5757 E University Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5757 E University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5757 E University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 E University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 E University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

