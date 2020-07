Amenities

Tasteful townhome right off of Greenville Avenue! Nice and open living, dining and kitchen downstairs along with a half bath. Two bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Nice fenced patio in the back. Refrigerator, electric oven range, and a dishwasher are included. There are full size washer and dryer connections under the stairs, and also coin loader laundry on site. Rent is $1145 and average utilities are $150 per month -- all paid to the owner. Owner prefers no pets.