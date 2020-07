Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath Lakewood apartment near downtown (THE LAKEWOOD APARTMENTS). Kitchen has granite C-tops. Appliances include: gas range, built-in microwave with vent mechanism. Laminate flooring. 2 ceiling fans and all LED lighting. New electric HVAC. Laundry on-site. Secured gated parking with assigned space. NO DOGS, CATS ONLY. Unit will be getting new paint and bathtub resurfacing.