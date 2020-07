Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulously remodeled home in famous M streets district. Updates include paint, flooring, bathrooms, and kitchen. You will love the new kitchen that features 42 inch custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Nice home for entertaining guests with open concept and plenty of storage room. Electric and plumbing updates as well. New two car garage. Great layout for the space. Walking distance to many businesses on lower Greenville.