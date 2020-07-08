All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5637 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5637 Worth Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:32 AM

5637 Worth Street

5637 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5637 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath traditional duplex in Junius Heights. East Facing Windows and High Ceilings, allow tons of natural light to flow through the large open living area and dining room. Polished hardwoods expand through out the living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen features custom cabinets for ample storage, tons of counter space, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances including: Ref, Dishwasher, Disposal, MWave and Gas Range. Central Heat & Air and Full Size stack washer & dryer provided. Pets are case by case with owner approval. Great East Dallas neighborhood with easy access to Lakewood Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Deep Ellum and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 Worth Street have any available units?
5637 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5637 Worth Street have?
Some of 5637 Worth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5637 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 Worth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5637 Worth Street is pet friendly.
Does 5637 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5637 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 5637 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5637 Worth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5637 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5637 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5637 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5637 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University