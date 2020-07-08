5637 Worth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath traditional duplex in Junius Heights. East Facing Windows and High Ceilings, allow tons of natural light to flow through the large open living area and dining room. Polished hardwoods expand through out the living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen features custom cabinets for ample storage, tons of counter space, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances including: Ref, Dishwasher, Disposal, MWave and Gas Range. Central Heat & Air and Full Size stack washer & dryer provided. Pets are case by case with owner approval. Great East Dallas neighborhood with easy access to Lakewood Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Deep Ellum and Downtown.