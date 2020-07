Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

PERFECT CONDO FOR LEASE IN THE HEART OF MID-TOWN DALLAS!! Extremely close to the North Dallas Tollway, 635, and 75, this place is conveniently located near everything in the city. FEATURES INCLUDE: Laminate flooring, fireplace, balcony, and a community pool. Refrigerator included as well. Great value for a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental in the area. Come check it out for yourself.