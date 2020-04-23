5610 Vickery Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely beautiful garage apartment located one-half block off of Greenville Avenue. All utilities included in rent

Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, gas appliances & nice cabinets. Large Utility room with washer dryer hookups. Large bedroom with very nice bath. Private with a large balcony. Walk to Lower Greenville shops, restaurants and bars. Very Important. If you have any Pre-Move In (Make Ready) requests or would like to make an initial offer (No app fee for this) before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Once approved, there is a $50 processing fee. Small pets under 25 lbs. only with $ 20-month pet fee.