Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:43 AM

5610 Vickery Boulevard

Location

5610 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful garage apartment located one-half block off of Greenville Avenue. All utilities included in rent
Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, gas appliances & nice cabinets. Large Utility room with washer dryer hookups. Large bedroom with very nice bath. Private with a large balcony. Walk to Lower Greenville shops, restaurants and bars. Very Important. If you have any Pre-Move In (Make Ready) requests or would like to make an initial offer (No app fee for this) before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Once approved, there is a $50 processing fee. Small pets under 25 lbs. only with $ 20-month pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5610 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5610 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Vickery Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5610 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Vickery Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5610 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5610 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

