558 Kirkwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75218 Old Lake Highlands
Darling 1950's cottage near White Rock Lake. House sits on beautifully treed corner lot in lovely neighborhood. The home is updated throughout with current paint colors and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite countertops. Charming backyard has flagstone walkway and patio with cute building that could be a fun man cave or she shed!! Two car garage with convenient side entrance. Home is within walking distance to award winning Hexter Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
