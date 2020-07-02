All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:25 AM

Location

558 Kirkwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling 1950's cottage near White Rock Lake. House sits on beautifully treed corner lot in lovely neighborhood. The home is updated throughout with current paint colors and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite countertops. Charming backyard has flagstone walkway and patio with cute building that could be a fun man cave or she shed!! Two car garage with convenient side entrance. Home is within walking distance to award winning Hexter Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
558 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 558 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
558 Kirkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 558 Kirkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 558 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 558 Kirkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 558 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Kirkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 558 Kirkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 558 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 558 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 Kirkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

