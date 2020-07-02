558 Kirkwood Drive

Amenities

Darling 1950's cottage near White Rock Lake. House sits on beautifully treed corner lot in lovely neighborhood. The home is updated throughout with current paint colors and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite countertops. Charming backyard has flagstone walkway and patio with cute building that could be a fun man cave or she shed!! Two car garage with convenient side entrance. Home is within walking distance to award winning Hexter Elementary.