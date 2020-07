Amenities

all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

ALL UTILITIES PAID! Located in the heart of the M-Streets, this cozy cottage is only one block away from all of the attractions that Greenville Ave has to offer. While keeping several charming elements, recent updates include stainless steel appliances and a fully updated bathroom. A third flex room can be used as a study or sunroom. An abundance of lush landscaping throughout the property makes this home feel like an urban retreat.