5543 Mccommas Boulevard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful M Streets Tudor home has amazing oak floors and lots of windows to bathe you in light. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range and oven, dishwasher, and disposal. The bath has been totally remodeled with marble tile floors and glass subway tile enclosures and walls. There is a gorgeous sun porch you will love with polished concrete floors. Lots of built-ins showing off the old world charm. Nice flagstone patio in beautiful landscaped yard with wood privacy fence. Ref checked are credit, criminal back ground, job verification, and rental history. Close to White Rock Lake and Lakewood shopping and restaurants.

Craigslist ads on this home are a scam. Don't bother with them.