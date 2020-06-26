All apartments in Dallas
5543 Mccommas Boulevard

5543 Mccommas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5543 Mccommas Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful M Streets Tudor home has amazing oak floors and lots of windows to bathe you in light. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range and oven, dishwasher, and disposal. The bath has been totally remodeled with marble tile floors and glass subway tile enclosures and walls. There is a gorgeous sun porch you will love with polished concrete floors. Lots of built-ins showing off the old world charm. Nice flagstone patio in beautiful landscaped yard with wood privacy fence. Ref checked are credit, criminal back ground, job verification, and rental history. Close to White Rock Lake and Lakewood shopping and restaurants.
Craigslist ads on this home are a scam. Don't bother with them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Mccommas Boulevard have any available units?
5543 Mccommas Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5543 Mccommas Boulevard have?
Some of 5543 Mccommas Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Mccommas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Mccommas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Mccommas Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5543 Mccommas Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5543 Mccommas Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5543 Mccommas Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5543 Mccommas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Mccommas Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Mccommas Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5543 Mccommas Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Mccommas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5543 Mccommas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Mccommas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5543 Mccommas Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

