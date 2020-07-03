All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:23 AM

5536 Richard Avenue

5536 Richard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5536 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a short term lease? Check out this beauty! Fun Neighborhood just a few blocks to restaurants, retail, entertainment! Luxury finishes grace the interior of this Expanded Charmer! In 2013 Full Renovation w immaculate finish out. ENORMOUS walk-in master closet with California Closets. Stunning kitchen has custom white cabinets, high-end SS appliances, Carrara countertops, gorgeous Spanish milk glass backsplash tile, Travertine floors. Master bath fit for a Queen with beautiful free-standing soaking tub & large walk-in shower. Roof in 2011. Foundation 2018 Features low-E windows, hardwood floors, built-in speakers, upgraded solid-core doors, fun side patio. Porte Chochere gated and used as garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Richard Avenue have any available units?
5536 Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5536 Richard Avenue have?
Some of 5536 Richard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Richard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5536 Richard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5536 Richard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5536 Richard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5536 Richard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Richard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Richard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5536 Richard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Richard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5536 Richard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Richard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 Richard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

