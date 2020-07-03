5536 Richard Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a short term lease? Check out this beauty! Fun Neighborhood just a few blocks to restaurants, retail, entertainment! Luxury finishes grace the interior of this Expanded Charmer! In 2013 Full Renovation w immaculate finish out. ENORMOUS walk-in master closet with California Closets. Stunning kitchen has custom white cabinets, high-end SS appliances, Carrara countertops, gorgeous Spanish milk glass backsplash tile, Travertine floors. Master bath fit for a Queen with beautiful free-standing soaking tub & large walk-in shower. Roof in 2011. Foundation 2018 Features low-E windows, hardwood floors, built-in speakers, upgraded solid-core doors, fun side patio. Porte Chochere gated and used as garage.