553 Coolair Dr

Amenities
Great location! 1600 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a corner lot in highly desired Old Lake Highlands Dallas. Walking distance to White Rock Lake! Amenities included: hardwood floors throughout, huge eat-in kitchen, extra large laundry/mud room/pantry and pet friendly fenced yard. 2 car garage and plenty of parking space. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $55 application fee. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Eric & Tina Larsen at 214-577-9085 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.