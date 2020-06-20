553 Coolair Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location! 1600 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a corner lot in highly desired Old Lake Highlands Dallas. Walking distance to White Rock Lake! Amenities included: hardwood floors throughout, huge eat-in kitchen, extra large laundry/mud room/pantry and pet friendly fenced yard. 2 car garage and plenty of parking space. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $55 application fee. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Eric & Tina Larsen at 214-577-9085 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.