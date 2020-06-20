All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

553 Coolair Dr

553 Coolair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

553 Coolair Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location! 1600 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a corner lot in highly desired Old Lake Highlands Dallas. Walking distance to White Rock Lake! Amenities included: hardwood floors throughout, huge eat-in kitchen, extra large laundry/mud room/pantry and pet friendly fenced yard. 2 car garage and plenty of parking space. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $55 application fee. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Eric & Tina Larsen at 214-577-9085 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Coolair Dr have any available units?
553 Coolair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Coolair Dr have?
Some of 553 Coolair Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Coolair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
553 Coolair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Coolair Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 Coolair Dr is pet friendly.
Does 553 Coolair Dr offer parking?
Yes, 553 Coolair Dr offers parking.
Does 553 Coolair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 553 Coolair Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Coolair Dr have a pool?
No, 553 Coolair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 553 Coolair Dr have accessible units?
No, 553 Coolair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Coolair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Coolair Dr has units with dishwashers.

