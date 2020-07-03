5515 Vickery Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Craftsman house in Vickery Place, walk to Lower Greenville! This home is made for entertaining! Expansive kitchen, large center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, gas range stove, kitchen TV included! Master bed with new ensuite and luxurious stand-up steam shower! 2 more large beds, another full bath, living rm, dining rm, and large flex space which can be used as a study or den! Huge utility room with a lot of built-in storage and washer dryer! The deck overlooks a lush backyard, Chiminea included! Fully fenced yard, very pet-friendly! Front covered porch comes with bench swing, rocking chairs and table! 2 car garage with clicker, automatic gate. Owner maintains yard.