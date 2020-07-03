All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 11 2019 at 9:39 PM

5515 Vickery Boulevard

5515 Vickery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Craftsman house in Vickery Place, walk to Lower Greenville! This home is made for entertaining! Expansive kitchen, large center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, gas range stove, kitchen TV included! Master bed with new ensuite and luxurious stand-up steam shower! 2 more large beds, another full bath, living rm, dining rm, and large flex space which can be used as a study or den! Huge utility room with a lot of built-in storage and washer dryer! The deck overlooks a lush backyard, Chiminea included! Fully fenced yard, very pet-friendly! Front covered porch comes with bench swing, rocking chairs and table! 2 car garage with clicker, automatic gate. Owner maintains yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5515 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5515 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Vickery Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5515 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5515 Vickery Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5515 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5515 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

