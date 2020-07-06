All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5505 Glen Forest Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5505 Glen Forest Ln.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

5505 Glen Forest Ln.

5505 Glen Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5505 Glen Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Glenview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/5 Bathrooms, 2 Livings, 2 Dinings, 2 Car Garage in Dallas - Beautiful home on corner lot with lots of upgrades including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2 tone interior painting, original hardwood floors sanded and refinished, blinds, master bath and half bath fully remodeled, new vinyl plank flooring in den, kitchen upgrades includes new cabinets, granite countertops, sink, faucet, range, dishwasher and built-in microwave and much more. (Must see, ready to move in). Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3510538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Glen Forest Ln. have any available units?
5505 Glen Forest Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Glen Forest Ln. have?
Some of 5505 Glen Forest Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Glen Forest Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Glen Forest Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Glen Forest Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Glen Forest Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Glen Forest Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Glen Forest Ln. offers parking.
Does 5505 Glen Forest Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Glen Forest Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Glen Forest Ln. have a pool?
No, 5505 Glen Forest Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Glen Forest Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5505 Glen Forest Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Glen Forest Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Glen Forest Ln. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University