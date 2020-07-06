5505 Glen Forest Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/5 Bathrooms, 2 Livings, 2 Dinings, 2 Car Garage in Dallas - Beautiful home on corner lot with lots of upgrades including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2 tone interior painting, original hardwood floors sanded and refinished, blinds, master bath and half bath fully remodeled, new vinyl plank flooring in den, kitchen upgrades includes new cabinets, granite countertops, sink, faucet, range, dishwasher and built-in microwave and much more. (Must see, ready to move in). Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



