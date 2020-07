Amenities

Turnkey 1930 Build in Knox-Henderson with pool! Gorgeous 3-bed, 2-bath with updates throughout. Tons of natural light, updated kitchen with new stainless appliances, refrigerator is included in lease. Unit also has washer and dryer included. Corner lot! Loaded with charm, in one of the most desirable areas in Dallas! Pool pictures coming soon! Also has 2-car garage. Very hard to find a house with this many features in this neighborhood!