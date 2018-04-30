5427 Druid Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great Opportunity To Lease This Recently Completed Remodel Located In Fabulous 'Greenway Crest' Location! New, Bright & Airy With Sophisticated Style! Open Living Combines Cozy Family Room And Gourmet Kitchen With Formal Dining And Sunroom Access. Fully Equipped Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Wolf Range, Wine Fridge, Refrigerator & Granite Countertops. Exquisite Features Include: Gleaming Wood Floors* Custom Paints* Window Coverings* Sunroom* Wooden Deck* Four Bedrooms + Three Full Baths* Giant Tub Planters In Back Yard With Sprinkler Drip System* Gated Driveway* 2 Car Garage* Pristine Property! Prefers No Pets But May Consider One Small Dog. Homeowner Maintains Yard!