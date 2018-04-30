All apartments in Dallas
5427 Druid Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5427 Druid Lane

5427 Druid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5427 Druid Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great Opportunity To Lease This Recently Completed Remodel Located In Fabulous 'Greenway Crest' Location! New, Bright & Airy With Sophisticated Style! Open Living Combines Cozy Family Room And Gourmet Kitchen With Formal Dining And Sunroom Access. Fully Equipped Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Wolf Range, Wine Fridge, Refrigerator & Granite Countertops. Exquisite Features Include: Gleaming Wood Floors* Custom Paints* Window Coverings* Sunroom* Wooden Deck* Four Bedrooms + Three Full Baths* Giant Tub Planters In Back Yard With Sprinkler Drip System* Gated Driveway* 2 Car Garage* Pristine Property! Prefers No Pets But May Consider One Small Dog. Homeowner Maintains Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

