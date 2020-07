Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS IT!! Awesome house in prime M street location makes this one the winner! Hardwoods throughout, lots of natural light! Fenced in yard great for entertaining. Comfortable floorplan! One car garage. Split bedrooms with nice baths! 2 bedrooms but master is upstairs and could be divided to make a 3rd bedroom or a study.