Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5420 Ashby Grove Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:59 AM

5420 Ashby Grove Street

5420 Ashby Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Ashby Grove St, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
Sleek, modern, and move in ready! Welcome to one of Dallas’ hottest neighborhoods! This stunning 3 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom townhouse boasts 2,101 sf of smart and well designed living space with upgraded finishes! The open floor plan, amazing built in bookshelves, hard wood floors, custom window shades, and tons of storage space inside are all crowned by a private rooftop deck with a built in grill and refrigerator perfect for watching the sun set each night! This is a corner lot with easy access to the dog park and community swimming pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Ashby Grove Street have any available units?
5420 Ashby Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Ashby Grove Street have?
Some of 5420 Ashby Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Ashby Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Ashby Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Ashby Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Ashby Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Ashby Grove Street offer parking?
No, 5420 Ashby Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Ashby Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Ashby Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Ashby Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 5420 Ashby Grove Street has a pool.
Does 5420 Ashby Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 5420 Ashby Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Ashby Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Ashby Grove Street has units with dishwashers.

