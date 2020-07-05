5420 Ashby Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool bbq/grill

Sleek, modern, and move in ready! Welcome to one of Dallas’ hottest neighborhoods! This stunning 3 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom townhouse boasts 2,101 sf of smart and well designed living space with upgraded finishes! The open floor plan, amazing built in bookshelves, hard wood floors, custom window shades, and tons of storage space inside are all crowned by a private rooftop deck with a built in grill and refrigerator perfect for watching the sun set each night! This is a corner lot with easy access to the dog park and community swimming pool!