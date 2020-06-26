5400 Worth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Charming Craftsman in Junius Heights Historic District w oversized rooms! The main house features a sunny kitchen w granite c-tops & tons of cabinet space. 3 beds, 2 baths & 2 bonus rooms that could make an ideal study, nursery or workout room! HVAC is zoned in the main house for efficient cooling. Close to downtown & 2 miles from Lakewood shopping center. Second house is over 1,000 sqft of additional living space and available for additional monthly rent! 1st story is a 1 car garage & efficiency w its own bath for multiple possible uses! 2nd floor is complete w living area, kitchenette, full bath & separate sleeping loft!