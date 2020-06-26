All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:25 AM

5400 Worth Street

5400 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Charming Craftsman in Junius Heights Historic District w oversized rooms! The main house features a sunny kitchen w granite c-tops & tons of cabinet space. 3 beds, 2 baths & 2 bonus rooms that could make an ideal study, nursery or workout room! HVAC is zoned in the main house for efficient cooling. Close to downtown & 2 miles from Lakewood shopping center. Second house is over 1,000 sqft of additional living space and available for additional monthly rent! 1st story is a 1 car garage & efficiency w its own bath for multiple possible uses! 2nd floor is complete w living area, kitchenette, full bath & separate sleeping loft!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Worth Street have any available units?
5400 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Worth Street have?
Some of 5400 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5400 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 5400 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5400 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5400 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

