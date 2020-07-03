All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:20 PM

5347 Ellsworth Avenue

5347 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5347 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Envision coming home to this state-of-the-art modern green space in the heart of urban Dallas! Contemporary-Transitional design boasts of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, open concept living, tons of natural light, high ceilings, fenced yard and oversized 2 car garage. Energy efficiencies: spray foam insulation, Telsa 3Kw Solar system, dual pane low-e windows, and tankless water heater. All this in the most AMAZING location minutes from downtown, SMU, White Rock Lake, walkable to Mockingbird Station, Greenville Ave. Just steps from Glencoe Park, the Katy Trail, and FABULOUS Mockingbird Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5347 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5347 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5347 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5347 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5347 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5347 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5347 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5347 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5347 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5347 Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5347 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5347 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5347 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5347 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5347 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5347 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5347 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5347 Ellsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

