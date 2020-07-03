5347 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

Envision coming home to this state-of-the-art modern green space in the heart of urban Dallas! Contemporary-Transitional design boasts of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, open concept living, tons of natural light, high ceilings, fenced yard and oversized 2 car garage. Energy efficiencies: spray foam insulation, Telsa 3Kw Solar system, dual pane low-e windows, and tankless water heater. All this in the most AMAZING location minutes from downtown, SMU, White Rock Lake, walkable to Mockingbird Station, Greenville Ave. Just steps from Glencoe Park, the Katy Trail, and FABULOUS Mockingbird Elementary!