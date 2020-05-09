5325 Heron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This adorable, move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located near awesome shopping, dining and parks. Beautiful floorplan with gorgeous bright natural light throughout. Alcove from the kitchen looking into the very spacious living room, with cozy brick fireplace and white mantle. Large master suite with tall ceilings features dual sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Don't forget about the great backyard, perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss out on this home!