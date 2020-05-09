All apartments in Dallas
5325 Heron Trail

5325 Heron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Heron Trail, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This adorable, move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located near awesome shopping, dining and parks. Beautiful floorplan with gorgeous bright natural light throughout. Alcove from the kitchen looking into the very spacious living room, with cozy brick fireplace and white mantle. Large master suite with tall ceilings features dual sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Don't forget about the great backyard, perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Heron Trail have any available units?
5325 Heron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Heron Trail have?
Some of 5325 Heron Trail's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Heron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Heron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Heron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Heron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5325 Heron Trail offer parking?
No, 5325 Heron Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Heron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Heron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Heron Trail have a pool?
No, 5325 Heron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Heron Trail have accessible units?
No, 5325 Heron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Heron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Heron Trail has units with dishwashers.

