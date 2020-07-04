All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:33 PM

5321 Drane Drive

5321 Drane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Drane Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This cozy cottage is located right in the heart of the coveted Greenway Parks neighborhood. 3BR, 3 Full Baths, 2 Living Areas, 2 Fireplaces, Plantation Shutters. Centrally located with easy access to downtown Dallas + the bustling Lovers Ln. retail district. Renters are sure to appreciate the home’s spacious living spaces and ample storage. Exceptional closets! The cook’s kitchen with gas cooktop opens to an eating area and large family room. Beautiful wood floors. Oversized Master BR features a sitting area and large bath. Lovely backyard stone terrace and plenty of large trees. Freshly painted throughout. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Drane Drive have any available units?
5321 Drane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Drane Drive have?
Some of 5321 Drane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Drane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Drane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Drane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5321 Drane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5321 Drane Drive offer parking?
No, 5321 Drane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5321 Drane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 Drane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Drane Drive have a pool?
No, 5321 Drane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5321 Drane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5321 Drane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Drane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 Drane Drive has units with dishwashers.

