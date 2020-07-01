5320 Stoneleigh Avenue

Amenities

Available Now. Total renovated home in the heart of Oak Lawn! Proximity to UTSW Medical District, Tollway, I-35, Love Field & numerous dining & shopping options as well. Open floor-plan & abundant natural light greet you the moment you walk through the front door of this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bathroom has a nice stand up spa shower and double vanities Large living room flows to the dining room with direct access to the custom kitchen featuring Granite Counters, SS appliances & subway tile. Large, wood fenced, backyard (for your pets) with a wooden deck. Storage also in backyard. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. $45 App fee