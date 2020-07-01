All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5320 Stoneleigh Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:07 PM

5320 Stoneleigh Avenue

5320 Stoneleigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5320 Stoneleigh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Available Now. Total renovated home in the heart of Oak Lawn! Proximity to UTSW Medical District, Tollway, I-35, Love Field & numerous dining & shopping options as well. Open floor-plan & abundant natural light greet you the moment you walk through the front door of this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bathroom has a nice stand up spa shower and double vanities Large living room flows to the dining room with direct access to the custom kitchen featuring Granite Counters, SS appliances & subway tile. Large, wood fenced, backyard (for your pets) with a wooden deck. Storage also in backyard. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. $45 App fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue have any available units?
5320 Stoneleigh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue have?
Some of 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Stoneleigh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue offer parking?
No, 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue have a pool?
No, 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 Stoneleigh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University