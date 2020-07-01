5312 Longview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Fabulous transitional new construction just completed November 2019. With almost 3,000 sqft and three bedrooms with two and a half baths this Single Family Attached home has it all! Light and bright crisp finishes with hardwood floors throughout, separate study, bonus room with minibar and covered balcony, huge walk-in master closet, and private yard with covered patio. Location! Location! Walk to nearby shops and restaurants on popular Greenville avenue. Easy access to Central expwy and close to SMU, Knox-Henderson area, and just minutes from Downtown Dallas, Highland Park, and The Katy Trail!