Dallas, TX
5312 Longview Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

5312 Longview Street

5312 Longview St · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Longview St, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Fabulous transitional new construction just completed November 2019. With almost 3,000 sqft and three bedrooms with two and a half baths this Single Family Attached home has it all! Light and bright crisp finishes with hardwood floors throughout, separate study, bonus room with minibar and covered balcony, huge walk-in master closet, and private yard with covered patio. Location! Location! Walk to nearby shops and restaurants on popular Greenville avenue. Easy access to Central expwy and close to SMU, Knox-Henderson area, and just minutes from Downtown Dallas, Highland Park, and The Katy Trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Longview Street have any available units?
5312 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 Longview Street have?
Some of 5312 Longview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Longview Street pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Longview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5312 Longview Street offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Longview Street offers parking.
Does 5312 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Longview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 5312 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 5312 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 Longview Street has units with dishwashers.

