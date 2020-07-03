All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5303 Denton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5303 Denton Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:39 AM

5303 Denton Drive

5303 Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5303 Denton Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning old world Tudor charm in the heart of Oak Lawn Heights. No detail spared in this updated 3 bed, 2 bath home with hardwoods & extensive upgrades throughout. The eat-in kitchen which features shiplapped walls, exposed brick, floating shelving, SS appliances, and granite countertops and backsplash, flows naturally to the formal dining room. The oversized master bedroom is brightened by natural light and is accompanied with an ensuite bath which boasts gorgeous Italian tile floors & frameless glass shower. Completing this home is a 2 car garage, deck, & fenced-in yard perfect for entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 Denton Drive have any available units?
5303 Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5303 Denton Drive have?
Some of 5303 Denton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5303 Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5303 Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5303 Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5303 Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 5303 Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 5303 Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5303 Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5303 Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5303 Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University