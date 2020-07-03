5303 Denton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning old world Tudor charm in the heart of Oak Lawn Heights. No detail spared in this updated 3 bed, 2 bath home with hardwoods & extensive upgrades throughout. The eat-in kitchen which features shiplapped walls, exposed brick, floating shelving, SS appliances, and granite countertops and backsplash, flows naturally to the formal dining room. The oversized master bedroom is brightened by natural light and is accompanied with an ensuite bath which boasts gorgeous Italian tile floors & frameless glass shower. Completing this home is a 2 car garage, deck, & fenced-in yard perfect for entertaining guests.